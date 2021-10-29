Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $4,850,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $335,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

