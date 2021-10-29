Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,326 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $69,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,650 shares of company stock worth $398,658. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

