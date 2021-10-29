Honda Motor (HMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Honda Motor has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.680-$3.680 EPS.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $97.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
