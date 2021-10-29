Honda Motor (HMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Honda Motor has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.680-$3.680 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $97.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

