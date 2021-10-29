Hord (HORD) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Hord has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $1.24 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00070935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00095846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,410.69 or 1.00237085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.44 or 0.07016104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00021866 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

