Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $653,642.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $5.70 million and $653,642.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,211.27 or 1.00242068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.34 or 0.07032579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

