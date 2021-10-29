Horizon Technology Finance Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 142,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $349.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

