Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 142,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,569. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $349.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

