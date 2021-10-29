Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

