Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 104.8% in October

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the September 30th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH remained flat at $$1.07 on Friday. 100,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,943. The company has a market cap of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

