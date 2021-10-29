H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.