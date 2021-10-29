HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 6.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 100.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

