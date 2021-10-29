HUNT (HUNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.36 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. HUNT has a market cap of $86.15 million and $23.36 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

