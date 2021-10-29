Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of HNTIF remained flat at $$2.69 during midday trading on Friday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

