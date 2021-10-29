Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,569,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,672,000 after acquiring an additional 699,950 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 829,026 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,497,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,755 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,184 shares of company stock worth $266,324 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

