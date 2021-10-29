Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $62,650.39 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $62,650.39 or 1.00455593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $7.32 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00070757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,462.25 or 1.00153932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.93 or 0.07014903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021864 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

