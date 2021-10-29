Huobi Token Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $76.62 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.32 or 0.00015025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00232249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00098939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,829,295 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

