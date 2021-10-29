Hydra (HYDRA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $17.30 or 0.00027979 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $66.75 million and $1.05 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.96 or 1.00249233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.55 or 0.06995660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021407 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,399,829 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

