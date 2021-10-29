Hyper Finance (HYFI) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $55,826.94 and approximately $382.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00069283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00072010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.49 or 0.99683615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.33 or 0.07012268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022065 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

