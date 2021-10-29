HyperQuant (HQT) One Day Volume Tops $1,811.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $16,012.55 and approximately $1,811.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00232249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00098939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

