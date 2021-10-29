iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at National Bankshares

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $$60.17 during midday trading on Friday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

