iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 150,306 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 216,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

