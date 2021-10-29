ichi.farm (ICHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00070800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00071589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,295.76 or 1.00143911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.13 or 0.07020400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021544 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

