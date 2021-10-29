ICHI (ICHI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $68,100.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $5.28 or 0.00008401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $19.47 million and approximately $68,100.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00069283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00072010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.49 or 0.99683615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.33 or 0.07012268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022065 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,689,161 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

