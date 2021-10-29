Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.01 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.17.

ICHR opened at $43.83 on Friday. Ichor has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ichor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 126.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Ichor worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

