ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $6.25. ICTS International shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 1,450 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

ICTS International NV engages in the provision of security technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate; Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology. The Corporate segment refers to non-operational expenses. The Airport Security and Other Aviation Services segment offers security and other aviation services to airlines and airport authorities, predominantly in Europe, and the United States of America.

