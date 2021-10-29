Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $3.90 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Idle has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $250,562.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00006259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00070757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,462.25 or 1.00153932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.93 or 0.07014903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021864 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

