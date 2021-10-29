Ignition (IC) Hits Market Capitalization of $47,712.05

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $47,712.05 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,358.08 or 1.00244090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00042781 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.51 or 0.00642233 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,485,542 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,369 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.