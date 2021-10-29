IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $283,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in IHS Markit by 7.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 219,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 384.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.11.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

