Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $206.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.36.

ITW stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

