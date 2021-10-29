Illuvium Market Cap Reaches $624.55 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $971.99 or 0.01561108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $624.55 million and approximately $46.76 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00070935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00095846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,410.69 or 1.00237085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.44 or 0.07016104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00021866 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,549 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

