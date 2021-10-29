IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 54.7% in October

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the third quarter worth $240,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the second quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAC by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IMAC by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAC alerts:

NASDAQ IMAC opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Alliance Securities cut IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.