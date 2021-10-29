Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMVT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

IMVT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $937.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth $2,490,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 259,626 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 516.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 116,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

