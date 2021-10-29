Impossible Finance Market Cap Hits $7.46 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $7.46 million and $207,676.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.98 or 1.00560055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.48 or 0.06997150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

