Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Inari Medical worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.89 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,371,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

