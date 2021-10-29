Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Up 11.3%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA) shares were up 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 37,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 26,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Inca One Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

