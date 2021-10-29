Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

