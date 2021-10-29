INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.54% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

INDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $539.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

