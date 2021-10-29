Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.81% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $18,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5,880.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.