Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.54

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.75. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 3,193 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.
About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
