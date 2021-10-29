Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.54

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.75. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 3,193 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter valued at $464,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.