Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $77,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 406.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in Aemetis by 179.3% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

