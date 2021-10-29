Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 892,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 406.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

