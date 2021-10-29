Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Sells 47,355 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 47,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $895,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 892,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Aemetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

