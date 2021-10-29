Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Sells 51,170 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 51,170 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $1,006,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 892,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. The company has a market cap of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 870.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

