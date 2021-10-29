Insider Selling: Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) Director Rob Gamley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,580.

Shares of CVE AVN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.45. 77,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 25.23, a current ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.17 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01. Avanti Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$3.17.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

