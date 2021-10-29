Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.54, for a total value of $2,070,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded down $3,347.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $432,902.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423,833.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $421,748.95.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

