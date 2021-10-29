Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 6,354 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $109,572.50.

CVEO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 53,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,653. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $323.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

