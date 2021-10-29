Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $173.51. 667,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Elastic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after buying an additional 99,338 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

