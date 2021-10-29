Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 4,829 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scot Frazier Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $211.29. 10,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in F5 Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

