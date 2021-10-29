Insider Selling: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells 5,556 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $102,397.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $19.16. 41,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $424.59 million, a PE ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

INVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Identiv by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

