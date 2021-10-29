Insider Selling: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells 5,556 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $105,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INVE traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $424.59 million, a P/E ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $21.18.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

